A plaintiff may not have to go it alone in her lawsuit accusing Verizon Wireless of ripping off employees for the overtime pay they are owed. In a written opinion Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman tentatively cleared the way for people who work or used to work at Verizon call centers in Illinois to join Renee Johnson in the suit she filed under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act. In conditionally certifying Johnson’s suit as an FLSA collective action, Feinerman did not rule on the merits of her allegations …