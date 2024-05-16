A federal judge tentatively cleared the way for female sales representatives to join together to pursue their claims of pay discrimination against AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis of the Northern District of Illinois conditionally certified a nationwide collective in a lawsuit accusing AstraZeneca of violating the federal and Illinois Equal Pay Acts by paying women in its sales force less than their similarly situated male colleagues.A collective action brought under …