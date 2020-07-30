SPRINGFIELD — Top executives of utility giant Commonwealth Edison faced tough questions from state regulators Wednesday as they publicly apologized for the lobbying scandal that is forcing the company to pay a $200 million criminal fine.“That’s the first words I wanted you to hear out of my mouth,” ComEd CEO Joseph Dominguez told members of the Illinois Commerce Commission. “But the last words I want to leave you with is that I’ve observed the character of this company. I know what our job is and leading it and I know the …