ComEd must pay $1.31 million in damages to a real estate company for delays and costs caused to its construction project by a power line, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the real estate company sufficiently established its lost profits and escalation costs. However, it declined to award the company prejudgment interest.Justice Rena Van Tine delivered the judgment of the court.Shepherd Real Estate Subsidiary, LLC — 1901 Halsted Series sued ComEd in Cook County …