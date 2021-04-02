Where increase in the rate of per-mile toll that applied exclusively to heavy trucks did not impermissibly discriminate against interstate commerce.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Richard L. Young, Southern District of Indiana.ITR Concession Company operates the Indiana Toll Road. The road, which is a part of I-90, runs 156 miles across northern Indiana from the border with Ohio to the Chicago Skyway. The road is owned by the Indiana Finance Authority, and the state of Indiana regulates …