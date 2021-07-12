An “event cancellation” insurance policy taken out by the Radiological Society of North America Inc. does not cover the losses it suffered when the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to call off its annual conference, a federal judge held. In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman dismissed a complaint seeking a declaration that certain underwriters at Lloyd’s of London have a duty under the policy to indemnify the radiological society. The society’s claim is barred by a provision excluding coverage in many …