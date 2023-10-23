NEW YORK — Starbucks accused a union representing thousands of its baristas of damaging the brand and endangering co-workers with a pro-Palestinian tweet. The CEO of a prominent tech conference resigned amid backlash for his public statements suggesting that Israel was committing war crimes. Company bosses vowed never to hire members of a university’s student groups that condemned Israel.Meanwhile, Islamic rights advocates say much of the corporate response has minimized the suffering in Gaza, where thousands …