Real estate brokerage company Compass Inc. will pay $57.5 million as part of a proposed settlement to resolve lawsuits over real estate commissions, the company said in a regulatory filing Friday.The New York-based company also agreed to change its business practices to ensure clients can more easily understand how brokers and agents are compensated for their services, according to the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.Among the policy changes Compass agreed to make, the company will require that its …