Attorney Sarah Chowdhury, who was fired from the Illinois comptroller’s office Thursday over antisemitic comments made public on social media, quickly lost prominent roles in legal organizations as well.Chowdhury was replaced as president of the South Asian Bar Association of Chicago and removed from leadership positions at the Chicago Bar Association over the comments, which allegedly included “All you zionists will pay” and “Hitler should have eradicated all of you.” The alleged remarks were originally sent via private …