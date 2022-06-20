Where the appropriate forum for a suit against state university alleging breach of contract was state court, district court did not abuse discretion in dismissing suit.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Sara Darrow, Central District of Illinois.Illinois State University charges tuition and multiple fees. One fee, the Mandatory Fee, covers the cost of on-campus facilities and programs. In March 2020, after the governor of Illinois declared an emergency because of COVID-19 and issued an …