Where no Confrontation Clause violation occurred when potential government witness’ statements on police bodycam were spontaneous and therefore nontestimonial.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge James D. Peterson, Western District of Wisconsin.Erin Graham ran a commercial sex business in and around Madison, Wisconsin from approximately October 2015 until May 2017 when he was arrested. Graham was charged in a superseding indictment with seven crimes including conspiracy to commit sex …