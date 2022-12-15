WASHINGTON — The House passed legislation Wednesday that calls for removing from the Capitol a bust of the U.S. Supreme Court justice who wrote the infamous 1857 Dred Scott decision that held African-Americans were not citizens.The bust of Roger B. Taney, the nation’s fifth chief justice, sits inside the entrance to the Old Supreme Court Chamber in the U.S. Capitol. The chamber is where the high court met from 1810 until 1860. Taney led the court in that period, from 1836 to 1864.The legislation also …