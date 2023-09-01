Where a victim in a domestic violence case appears at trial and claims she cannot recall statements made, witnessed, and signed before the police, the statements may be admitted as though the declarant were unavailable without violating the defendant’s rights under the confrontation clause.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Kendall County Circuit Judge Stephanie Klein.On Aug. 7, 2021, Armani Moore got into a fight with his girlfriend of three years, Alexis May, and according to her witness statement …