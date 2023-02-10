Where legislation interferes with a fundamental right of citizens and exempts certain citizens from compliance without providing a basis to show the exemptions are narrowly tailored, there may be an equal protection issue warranting a temporary restraining order.The 5th District Appellate Court affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision from Effingham County Circuit Judge Joshua C. Morrison.Accuracy Firearms LLC along with more than 100 other plaintiffs (collectively, plaintiffs) filed a five-count complaint against …