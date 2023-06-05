Where a new doctrine or rule of law is exclusively prospective in application, the lack of retrospective application does not violate the equal protection of laws or proportionate penalties clause.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Peoria County Circuit Judge Katherine S. Gorman.Deon Wells was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 19-month-old child. Wells pleaded guilty in exchange for a 40-year maximum for his prison sentence. On Jan. 15, 2016, Wells was sentenced to 40 …