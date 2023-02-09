Where a defendant seeks to challenge a statutory scheme as overbroad, she must have been impacted by the specific statutory scheme in the instant proceeding or she lacks standing to challenge it.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Levander Smith Jr.The state filed petitions for adjudication of wardship of K.F. and A.F. on Oct. 28, 2021, alleging they were neglected under section 2-3(1)(b) of the Juvenile Court Act of 1987 (Act) due to an injurious environment. The state …