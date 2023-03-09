Where plaintiff lacked riparian right to maintenance of river’s water level at high-water mark, state agency did not commit a taking.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge J.P. Stadtmueller, Eastern District of Wisconsin.In 1937, Milwaukee County obtained a permit to build a dam on the Milwaukee River, a navigable waterway, at a location near the northern border of Estabrook Park. The purpose of the dam was to promote flood control, maintain normal water levels and provide recreational …