Where plaintiff could not challenge application of Indiana statute as unconstitutionally vague, as statute used common words and no Supreme Court case indicated a problem with the usage of the present tense.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Damon R. Leichty, Northern District of Indiana.A jury convicted Mark Benner of violating a statute in Indiana that makes it a crime for anyone who “has or had” a professional relation with a person under the age of 18 to use or exert the person's …