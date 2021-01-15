Where even under a broad reading of the Electors Clause, Wisconsin lawfully appointed its electors in the manner directed by its Legislature.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Brett H. Ludwig, Eastern District of Wisconsin. After the Nov. 3, 2020 presidential election, the final tally in Wisconsin showed that Joseph R. Biden, Jr. won the state by 20,682 votes. On Nov. 30, the Wisconsin Elections Commission certified the results, the governor signed an accompanying certification, and …