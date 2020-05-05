Where the defendant is not provided the opportunity to be present when video evidence against her is being viewed, her Sixth Amendment rights have been violated and may lead to a cascading impact on other fundamental rights such as the right to testify in her own defense.

The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Matthew J. Carmody.

Nancy Lucas was arrested by Oak Lawn police Sgt. Edward Clancy and charged with misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor resisting a peace officer, operating an unsafe vehicle, driving under the influence and negligent driving. At her trial the prosecution submitted a video from Clancy’s squad car detailing Lucas’s traffic stop. The court explained the procedure was that the judge would recess and watch the video, with defense and prosecution counsel present as silent observers. The trial court did so, and following arguments Lucas was found guilty on all counts.

The trial court explicitly stated that it relied on the video evidence in conjunction with Clancy’s testimony, and that the video showed Lucas was belligerent, admitted to drinking, and that her driving was “disturbed.” She was sentenced to 24 months’ conditional discharge. Lucas moved for a new trial, but it was denied. She then appealed.

On appeal, Lucas argued that she was denied her due process rights because during her bench trial the squad car video was viewed in private without giving her the opportunity to view it herself. Lucas alleged that if she had seen the video she would have been better able to “sift [Clancy’s] testimony” and provide for her own defense. The prosecution argued that Lucas waived the issue when she agreed to the trial court viewing the video privately in chambers, and that Lucas’s presence at the viewing in addition to her defense counsel would have been “useless.”

The appellate court disagreed, emphasizing that the U.S. Supreme Court has held that a defendant has a Sixth Amendment right to be present at a proceeding “whenever his presence has a relation, reasonably substantial, to the fullness of his opportunity to defend against the charge.” The appellate court emphasized that an opportunity to view the video would have impacted at least one fundamental right: her right to testify in self-defense, a decision usually made once a defendant has viewed all the state’s evidence.

Justice Terrence J. Lavin dissented, holding that Lucas waived her right to be present by agreeing “yes” when the court asked her if she understood the circumstances. Lavin also noted that it was not clear whether Lucas had seen the video at any other point. The majority disagreed, however, finding that the violation of Lucas’s right to view the evidence against her “had a cascading impact on fundamental rights” amounting to a plain error.

The appellate court therefore reversed and remanded the decision of the trial court.

The People of the State of Illinois v. Nancy Lucas

2019 IL App (1st) 160501

Writing for the court: Justice Michael B. Hyman

Concurring: Justice Aurelia Pucinski

Dissenting: Justice Terrence J. Lavin