Where a defendant is excluded from a statute because his conviction precedes the date of the statute’s enactment, this is not unequal protection under either the 14th amendment or the Illinois Constitution and he may not use that claim as a basis for a postconviction petition.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Kane County Associate Judge Julia A. Yetter.Lionel Barry was charged with a number of offenses committed on Dec. 14, 1999, including first degree murder, home invasion, attempted murder …