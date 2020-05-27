Trying to avoid the four-year statute of limitations for lawsuits based on acts or omissions involving construction projects — a deadline that, under Section 13–214(a) of the Illinois Code of Civil Procedure, starts running “from the time the person bringing an action, or his or her privity, knew or should reasonably have known of such act or omission” — the Village of Onarga (located 95 miles southwest of Chicago) relied on the “single-endeavor doctrine,” which traces back to O’Brien v. Sexton, 140 Ill. 517 (1892), in arguing that the discovery rule didn’t bar its complaint against Atlas Excavation Inc. and The Hanover Insurance Co.

Onarga hired Atlas for a sewer project in 2008. Hanover provided a performance bond. In 2010, Atlas declared it completed the work. But Onarga — which claimed there were “deficiencies,” including defects that were allegedly uncovered as late as 2014 — didn’t sue until 2018.

The village argued the four-year statute of limitations didn’t bar its lawsuit because “Atlas never finished the project.”

In O’Brien, which involved construction of the historic Hotel St. Benedict Flats at the northeast corner of Chicago Ave. and Gass St. (now Wabash Ave.) after the Great Chicago Fire, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled that, “where one continuous piece of work, consisting of a number of parts or items, is to be performed, the statute of limitations does not begin to run upon the completion of each separate part or item, but upon the completion of the whole.”

Atlas and Hanover attacked the complaint as tardy under Section 13-214(a). Denying their Section 2-619 motion, an Iroquois County judge certified this question for immediate appeal:

“In regards to an owner’s claim for damages stemming from allegedly defective construction, does the four-year statute of limitations provided under 735 ILCS 5/13-214(a) begin to run from (A) the time that the owner, or its privity, knew or should reasonably have known of such act or omission giving rise to its claims, or (B) the time of final completion of the construction project?”

The Illinois Appellate Court — rejecting Onarga’s argument that “Section 13–214 is broad enough to incorporate the single endeavor rule” — concluded that the four-year countdown “begins to run from the time that the owner, or its privity, knew or should have reasonably known of such act or omission giving rise to its claims and not at the time of final completion of the project.” Village of Onarga v. Atlas Excavation, 2020 IL App (3d) 180716-U (February 28, 2020).

Here are highlights of Justice Mary K. O’Brien’s Rule 23 decision (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Atlas and Hanover submit the answer to the certified question is that the statute of limitations began to run when Onarga knew that Atlas’s work was deficient.

Onarga counters that the single endeavor doctrine applies and tolls the statute of limitations until the project is completed.

A Section 2-619 motion to dismiss asserts that expiration of the statute of limitations is an affirmative matter barring the complaint. When considering a Section 2-619 motion, the court construes the pleadings and any supporting documents in a light most favorable to the nonmovant.

Statutes of limitations are designed to prevent the prosecution of stale claims and to ensure evidence is not lost and memories do not fade.

The common law discovery rule implicates the statute of limitations when the plaintiff “knew, or reasonably should have known” that it was injured and the injury was wrongfully caused. Benton v. Vonnahmen, 288 Ill. App. 3d 199 (1997). Per the discovery rule, the statute of limitations is triggered when a person injured knows sufficient information about the injury to be put on notice to determine whether actionable conduct was involved.

Although the question of a party’s knowledge is generally an issue of fact, the trial court may determine it as a question of law when the pleadings result in only one conclusion.

The applicable statute of limitations provides:

“Actions based upon tort, contract or otherwise against any person for an act or omission of such person in the design, planning, supervision, observation or management of construction, or construction of an improvement to real property shall be commenced within 4 years from the time the person bringing an action, or his or her privity, knew or should reasonably have known of such act or omission.” 735 ILCS 5/13-214(a).

The statute of limitations on construction negligence actions is triggered when the plaintiff “knows or reasonably should know it has been injured and that this injury was wrongfully caused.” M & S Industrial Co. v. Allahverdi, 2018 IL App (1st) 172028.

“Wrongfully caused” does not mean the plaintiff must know of the defendant’s specific conduct or knowledge that a cause of action exists. A plaintiff knows its injury was wrongfully caused when it possesses information about the injury sufficient to alert a reasonable person to inquire whether an actionable claim exists. LaSalle National Bank v. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, 262 Ill. App. 3d 899 (1994).

When construing a statute, the court’s goal is to ascertain and give effect to the legislature’s intent. To determine legislative intent, the first step is to consider the plain and ordinary language of the statute. Language that is clear and unambiguous must be given effect as written. In interpreting a statute, a court should not read into it exceptions, limitations or conditions conflicting with the legislative intent.

Onarga submits that the statutory language of Section 13-214 is broad enough to incorporate the single endeavor rule, which it argues defeats Atlas and Hanover’s statute of limitations defense.

The single endeavor rule provides an exception to the general rule that a statute of limitation begins to run on the date payment is due on a contract. Berg v. Nelsen, 221 Ill. App. 3d 526 (1991).

Under the single endeavor rule, a construction project is a single endeavor and the statute of limitations does not begin to run until the endeavor is completed rather than when payment is due on the construction contract. Belleville Toyota v. Toyota Motor Sales, 199 Ill. 2d 325 (2002).

Onarga relies on Santucci v. Danville, 128 Ill. App. 3d 954 (1984), in support of its position that the single endeavor rule preserves its claims against Atlas and Hanover’s statute of limitations defense.

In Santucci, the court determined that “when a construction contract is involved, the period of limitation will begin to run against the contractor’s claim for payment prior to the completion of the contract only in very rare circumstances.”

The court cited O’Brien v. Sexton, 140 Ill. 517 (1892), for the proposition that a construction project is a single endeavor and the statute of limitations does not begin to run until the project is completed. Santucci, 128 Ill. App. 3d. at 957. According to Onarga, based on Santucci, because Atlas never finished the project, the statute of limitations did not begin to run and could not serve to bar its claim.

In support of its interpretation that Section 13-214(a) incorporates Santucci’s single endeavor doctrine, Onarga presents a public policy argument that its interpretation of the statute would prevent parties to a construction contract from having to engage in litigation to satisfy the limitations period while simultaneously trying to work together on the construction project. Onarga points to its ongoing discoveries of defects that occurred as late as 2014 as support that the project was never completed and the statute of limitations never started.

Atlas and Hanover dismiss Santucci, maintaining that the single endeavor rule has not been applied to defective construction claims since the four-year construction statute of limitations was adopted in Section 13-214.

Atlas and Hanover assert the single endeavor rule is applicable only to claims for nonpayment for construction services. They look to In re Sardo Corp., No. 91 B 09826 (Bankr. N.D. Ill. June 11, 1996), as explanatory of its assertion.

In Sardo, the bankruptcy court found that Section 13-214(a) does not “toll the limitations period until the last item of work is rendered.” Rather, the statute requires actions based on negligent construction to be commenced with the four-year statute of limitations set forth in Section 13-214(a).

The Sardo court noted that a construction negligence action must be filed within four years of when the plaintiff knew or reasonably should have known of the defendant’s negligent acts or omissions as the statute instructs.

We reject Onarga’s argument that Santucci applies and dictates the resolution to this case. The plain language of Section 13-214(a) does not include any mention of final completion of a project or the single endeavor rule as triggering the limitations period. Rather, as Sardo explains, the statute instructs the limitations period starts within four years of the negligent act or omission or within four years of the plaintiff’s discovery that an injury occurred and it was wrongly caused.

Based on the plain language of the statute, we conclude that Section 13-214(a) provides the answer to the certified question. The statute states that actions must be brought within four years from the time the plaintiff or his or her privity knew or should have known of a negligent construction act or omission. We thus answer the certified question as follows:

The statute of limitations begins to run when the owner knew or should have reasonably known of the act or omission giving rise to its claims. Onarga’s cause of action arose when it knew or should have known Atlas’s acts and omissions injured it. When that occurred must be determined by the trial court on remand.