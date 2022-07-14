Where district court did not err in granting summary judgment to the defense when plaintiff could not show that she had been injured by alleged failure to disclose information about the background of youth volleyball coach.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, Northern District of Illinois.A nationwide class action was filed on behalf of all customers of GLV, which operates in several states as Sports Performance Volleyball Club. GLV employs, among others, Rick Butler, one …