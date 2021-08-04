Where plaintiff failed to produce evidence beyond his own testimony that consumers would be misled by claims on dog food packaging, district court did not err in granting summary judgment to defendants.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge J.P. Stadtmueller, Eastern District of Wisconsin.Champion Petfoods USA Inc. produces two different brands of dog food: Acana and Orijen. Before 2016, Champion manufactured its food at its NorthStar kitchen in Morinville, Canada. Starting in 2016, Champion …