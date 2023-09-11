A man who maintains the label on lozenges marketed to people who have trouble producing saliva is misleading because it does not warn of the purported risk of developing cavities and tooth sensitivity does not have a case for consumer fraud, a federal judge held. In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman of the Northern District of Illinois threw out a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing Chattem Inc. of engaging in a deceptive act or practice in violation of the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive …