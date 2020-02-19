Where a consumer was not charged by a wireless carrier for promotional text sent on behalf of restaurant, no Telephone Consumer Protection Act violation existed.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras.Matthew Warciak was a T-Mobile customer. Warciak had a cellphone plan that qualified him to participate in a promotional service called “T-Mobile Tuesdays,” which offers free items and discounts from various well-known stores.Messages are sent every …