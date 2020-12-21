Where district court erred by dismissing deceptive advertising claims under Rule 12(b)(6), by attributing to consumers a more rigorous mode of label analysis than the average consumer actually uses while shopping.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed in part and dismissed in part an appeal from a decision by Judge Gary S. Feinerman, Northern District of Illinois.Kraft Heinz, the ICCO-Cheese Company, Target, Wal-Mart, SuperValu, Albertson’s and Publix Supermarkets are either manufacturers or retailers of …