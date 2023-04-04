A Chicago attorney does not have to pay more than $27,000 in fees to opposing counsel in a medical negligence case, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 3rd District Appellate Court ruled that Bruce R. Pfaff was incorrectly held in indirect civil contempt for inadvertently disclosing confidential information about the case in violation of a court order.Justice Linda E. Davenport delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.Pfaff represented Heidi Edwards, individually and as the administrator of her deceased …