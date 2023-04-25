A circuit judge correctly held a Loop building owner in contempt for failing to execute a contract and pay $3 million to repair the exterior of its property, which had been deemed unsafe, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that Jewellery Tower, LLC had repeatedly failed to comply with a court order and that the circuit court did not deprive the company of the freedom to enter its own contract.Justice David R. Navarro delivered the judgment of the court.In 2017, the city of …