Where a party contracts to perform emergency work with later work to be subject to a continuing work authorization and then proceeds to bill the later work without any authorization, there is a meeting of the minds regarding the emergency work but no meeting of the minds, and hence no contract, for any later work done.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part, reversed in part, and remanded a decision from then-Cook County Circuit Judge Margaret A. Brennan.On Aug. 30, 2019, Power Cartage Inc. (Power) contacted Set …