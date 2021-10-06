Where plaintiff could not establish that it was the proper owner of reserve fund established between it and DHS via contract, district court did not err in granting summary judgment to DHS.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Robert W. Gettleman, Northern District of Illinois.The City of Joliet, Illinois condemned a housing development managed by New West and New Bluff. The city paid $15 million for the properties, at which point a disagreement arose between New West and the Department of …