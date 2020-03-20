Where there is evidence of a mutual intent to contract work and the work was performed and accepted, the court may find sufficient evidence to support a contract implied in fact.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part, reversed in part and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Diane M. Shelley.

Northwest Community Hospital hired ESP Global LLC to consult and assist Northwest in reducing equipment expenses in 2014. Peter Vincer, ESP’s president and owner, testified that they typically use a two-phase approach: in Phase 1, ESP assesses the equipment expenditures and makes recommendations and in Phase 2 ESP assists in implementing the recommendations.

Vincer testified that ESP usually charges a flat fee for Phase 1 and a percentage of the client’s savings for Phase 2.

After completing Phase 1 in July 2014, Northwest and ESP moved on to additional services, specifically a request for proposal which is sent to a supplier asking them for a bid on products or services.

ESP prepared a proposal as well as a list of prospective vendors and on receiving approval from Jac Higgins, Northwest’s supply chain interim executive director, ESP sent the proposals out. ESP negotiated a contract on behalf of Northwest with the winning bidder.

However, Higgins was terminated from Northwest, and after the contract was finalized Northwest refused to pay the 10% of savings that ESP claimed and that Higgins said was negotiated.

Northwest claimed that it had never agreed to additional services or signed a letter of agreement for them. The contract between the parties details Phase 1 of ESP’s services and includes an “additional services” clause which states that the client may hire ESP to provide additional services (including drafting requests for proposals or negotiating with suppliers) for compensation to be negotiated.

The contract specifies that compensation is typically a percentage of savings or a fixed fee percentage, but no contract for these additional services was ever signed. ESP sued.

The trial court found that there was a contract implied in fact for the additional services and awarded ESP 10% of Northwest’s actual savings, just under $200,000. Northwest appealed.

On appeal, Northwest argued that the request for proposals was not a separate service from those covered by the contract and also that the parties were prohibited from entering into an oral contract for additional services.

The appellate court disagreed, emphasizing that the contract explicitly stated that a request for proposals was outside its scope, and including drafting and submitting a proposal among the additional services that could be provided for an additional fee.

Northwest then argued that the integration clause prevented the parties from entering into an oral agreement. However, the appellate court emphasized that the integration clause only covers the agreement’s subject matter and since the request for proposals was not included in the agreement, contracts for the proposals were not bound by the agreement’s integration clause.

The appellate court noted that both Vincer and Higgins testified to an identical contract whereby ESP would receive 10% of Northwest’s five-year savings in return for the proposal and vender negotiation and that Northwest at no point rejected ESP’s work and found that this demonstrated a mutual intent to contract sufficient to support a contract implied in fact.

ESP cross-appealed the trial court’s decision to bar testimony arguing that they were also entitled to 10% of the $400,000 “cash incentive” Northwest received from the winning bidder. The appellate court found the trial court should consider the issue, remanding the case for further consideration.

The appellate court, therefore, affirmed in part and reversed in part a circuit court’s decision.

ESP Global LLC v. Northwest Community Hospital

2020 IL App (1st) 182023

Writing for the court: Justice Terrence Lavin

Concurring: Justices James Fitzgerald Smith and Mary Ellen Coghlan

Released: Feb. 11, 2020