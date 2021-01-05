Two contractors for Exelon Generation Co. qualify as employers under the Family and Medical Leave Act, a federal judge held.In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman did not rule on the merits of claims that the contractors interfered with Exelon employee Betty J. Summerland’s rights under the FMLA and then retaliated against her when she did exercise those rights.But Feinerman rejected the argument that the contractors — Triangle Occupational Medicine P.A. and its owner and principal officer …