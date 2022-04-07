Where minor lied about age in order to access Snapchat application, contract between Snap and minor was voidable under Illinois law, rather than void, and minor’s youth was a defense to the validity of the contract that was required to be determined by the arbitrator.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge David W. Dugan, Southern District of Illinois.When she was 11 years old, K.F.C. signed up for a Snapchat account. The enrollment terms of Snapchat specify that a person must be at least 13 …