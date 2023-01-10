Where two businesses engaged in negotiations to form a partnership or joint venture, no binding agreement was formed when the term sheet was missing important provisions and contained mostly aspirational language.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Joan H. Lefkow, Northern District of Illinois.PartScription’s business centers around its e-commerce platform, which allows stores to place orders online for parts and other products. Tens of thousands of hardware stores are “loaded into …