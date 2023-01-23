Where district court refusal to refer case to arbitration was affirmed when contract between corporation and worker did not extend to cover corporation’s supplier.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Ronald A. Guzman, Northern District of Illinois.HyreCar is an intermediary between people who own vehicles and other people who would like to drive for services such as Uber and GrubHub. Before leasing a car, HyreCar tries to ensure the potential driver is who they say they are and has the license …