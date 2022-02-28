Where a contract states that it terminates upon the death of a signee, claims that arise prior to the death are still bound by any arbitration provisions of the contract after the signee has died.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Adams County Circuit Judge Scott D. Larson.In December 2018, Mark Mason signed numerous documents allowing Doris Mason to be admitted to St. Vincent’s Home, Inc. (Nursing Home), including an admissions agreement. The agreement included an arbitration clause and a provision …