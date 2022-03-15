Where district court denied motion to arbitrate because it found that arbitration clause was too lopsided, court erred and remand to arbitration was ordered.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Colin S. Bruce, Central District of Illinois.When Brandi Campbell took a position at the Silver Bullet Bar in Urbana, Illinois, she signed a contract with Keagle Inc., the bar’s owner. Section 8 of that contract provides that any controversy, dispute, or claim arising out of Campbell’s work would be …