Where a company elects to resolve a contractual dispute with litigation, they may not compel countersuits into arbitration unless the arbitration provision expressly states they may. The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge John A. Simon.Tracy Calhoun and Venancio Orozco Jr. (defendants) entered into separate retail contracts for the purchase of automobiles with Car Credit Center Corp. (Car Credit), and had their contracts subsequently assigned to Overland Bond & Investment …