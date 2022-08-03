Where a resident of a nursing home passes away and their contract with the home states that it terminates immediately upon the death of the resident, any arbitration provision in the contract ceases to become enforceable when the contract terminates and cannot be enforced on a suit filed by the resident’s estate after their death.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Patricia O’Brien Sheahan.Laurel Jansen was a resident at Oakbrook Healthcare Centre Ltd. (Oakbrook) from July …