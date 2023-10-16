Where a plaintiff has signed an unrelated contract with defendant containing an arbitration provision, but is not a party to or beneficiary of the contract in dispute, they are not bound by the arbitration provision.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Moira S. Johnson.In May 2020, Ian Bannon used the website of Airbnb Inc. (Airbnb) to book a property in Galena. While there he hosted a party, and Andrew Peterson, a friend of Bannon’s attended. Peterson did have an …