Where an arbitration rider does not explicitly reserve the issue of unconscionability for the arbitrator, the circuit court may consider and rule on the issue.The 4th District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Fulton County Circuit Judge Thomas B. Ewing.Sandy Mulligan was admitted to long-term care in a facility owned by Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing of Canton LLC (Loft Rehab) on Sept. 9, 2020. That same day, Mulligan suffered a fall and fractured her hip. Before her fall, Mulligan completed Loft …