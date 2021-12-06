Where a party seeks to dismiss a case alleging a contract mandates binding arbitration, they must demonstrate before the court that such a contract was formed and is binding prior to receiving dismissal.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Patricia O’Brien Sheahan.On July 26, 2018, Charles Arbogast was working as a photographer in the designated photo well at Wrigley Field. He fell on a stack of pallets that photographers would stand on to take photographs of the game, and …