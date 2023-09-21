Where a waiver or release contains a choice of law clause mandating that Illinois law applies, Illinois law must be used even where federal law would otherwise apply.The 5th District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Franklin County Circuit Judge Eric J. Dirnbeck.On Jan. 6, 2023, Dennis Clark filed suit against 11 corporate entities including and related to Foresight Energy LLC, (collectively, Foresight) who owned, operated, oversaw, financed, managed and provided services to the Sugar Camp Energy Mining Complex …