Where a party executes a continuing guaranty relating to a promissory note, that guaranty applies to any future debts incurred by the borrower from the lender, including future promissory notes, and if the note is assigned, the guaranty is enforceable by whoever the holder of the promissory note is.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Jerry A. Esrig.On May 1, 2008, Klaucens and Associates Inc. (Klaucens) executed a promissory note to First Midwestern Bank (FMB). Following this …