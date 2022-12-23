Where a defendant commits wrongful act which would coerce a reasonably prudent person faced with no reasonable alternative but to sign an agreement, they have engaged in economic duress even absent a tort or crime, and the agreement may not be enforced.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Lorraine M. Murphy.Steven Ray Dahlman and his wife rented an apartment from Michael Michalak in 2010. In July 2015, Michalak notified Dahlman that he intended not to renew the …