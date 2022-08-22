Where corporate plaintiff included tort claims along with breach of contract claim, district court correctly dismissed tort claims under Wisconsin’s economic loss doctrine.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge James D. Peterson, Western District of Wisconsin.In January 2017, Taizhou Yuanda Furniture Co., Ltd., a Chinese manufacturer and subsidiary of Taizhou Yuanda Investment Group Co., Ltd. entered into a Cooperation Agreement with Z Outdoor Living, LLC, a Wisconsin company wholly owned …