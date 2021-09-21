Where a collective bargaining agreement includes a clause binding a member who filed suit or an administrative claim to that remedy exclusively, when the charge is brought not by the member but by the bargaining unit itself, the member is not bound by the election of remedies clause.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board.Susan Gracie worked as a custodian for Cook County School District 130 (School District) for 20 years as a custodian I, with no prior …