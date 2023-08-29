Where a contract with a municipality is void because the municipality lacked authority to act, it cannot be enforced by estoppel or ratification.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Lake County Associate Judge Luis A. Berrones.In 1992, the City of Waukegan approached Alan Ludwig, the principal of Waukegan Gaming LLC (Waukegan Gaming) about redeveloping the downtown lakefront property. This was in response to the Illinois General assembly not authorizing the city as a site for a riverboat casino. Ludwig …