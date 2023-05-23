Where defendant failed to raise mixed question of law and fact prior to end of trial, instead bringing it up for the first time in a Rule 50(b) motion, defendant forfeited issue and district court did not err in denying motion.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge John Z. Lee, Northern District of Illinois.Sunny Handicraft sold seasonal merchandise to Walgreens with Envision This! as an intermediary. From 2007 through 2012 Sunny shipped goods directly to Walgreens but routed contracts and other …